President Trump announced new guidelines on ways Americans can help slow the spread of coronavirus:
1. School from home if possible.
2. Avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people.
3. Avoid discretionary travel.
4. Avoid eating and drinking at bars and restaurants and public food court.
“As we combat the virus, each and every one of us has a critical role to play in stopping the spread of the virus,” President Trump said. “It’s important for the young and healthy to understand that while they may experience milder symptoms, they can easily spread this virus. And they will spread it indeed putting countless others in harm’s way. We worry about our senior citizens.”
The news comes after St. Louis regional leaders recommended closures of all schools and prohibited gatherings of 50 people or more amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a joint statement from five regional leaders of bi-state government issued at about 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. Soon after 26 school districts announced that they would close school until April 3.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued a statement about an hour later on March 15 “strongly urging” the cancellation or suspension of public gatherings of 50 individuals or more with the exception of educational institutions, daycare facilities, and business operations.
After the president’s announcement, the St. Louis American asked Parson’s spokeswoman if the governor would follow the president’s lead and issue a new statement.
She said, “That information just got here at 3 p.m. our time. We are sorting through the information.”
Auditor Nicole Galloway is calling on Parson to activate a COVID-19 Response Command Center in order to increase the flow of information to Missouri citizens about the state’s response to the pandemic.
Governors across the country are providing daily updates on testing results and emergency response planning, according to Galloway’s press release. The auditor said that Missourians need a consistent flow of information and want transparency around the administration’s coordination with state and local agencies.
“I am hearing from healthcare providers, local officials, and parents who are looking for guidance and a consistent flow of information, which a centralized command center enables,” Galloway said.
Additionally, Galloway is recommending that the state enlist epidemiological and public health experts as on-going advisors to state leaders throughout the duration of the public health emergency. Missouri should begin to prepare for a significant strain on healthcare facilities and local public health resources.
In past emergency and disaster declarations, Missouri has activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC). The SEOC has been activated pursuant to a Governor’s emergency or disaster declaration. Daily briefings have informed Missourians about the state’s coordinated response, she said.
