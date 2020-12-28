Last night at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, President Donald Trump signed the $900 Billion COVID-19 relief package attached to a 1.4 trillion Government funding bill that was on his desk last week. Nevertheless, federal unemployment benefits were interrupted on Saturday, December 26th, while Trump eschewed signing the bill and purported to want to increase the $600 stimulus check for qualifying adults to $2,000. Democrats have agreed to work with him on this; however, there is little support among senate Republicans for an increase at this time.
Trumps proposal for a larger direct payment for most Americans seemed little more than a ploy to brand himself as a populist for his base, or an effort to sabotage Republicans who aren't backing his attempts to overturn the electoral results of the 2020 Presidential election. He's had plenty of time to get involved in negotiations on the amount of the stimulus checks and other relief measures since the $3 trillion Heroes Act, which included $1,200 stimulus checks for qualifying adults, was passed by the House of Representative in May.
The direct payment of the $600 stimulus checks is expected to go more smoothly than the first round of stimulus checks last spring. Many Americans didn't receive their checks for weeks. The process will be expedited this time for people who've already verified their information on the IRS “Get My Payment” site after the CARES Act was passed in March.
