Trump's new preexising condition: COVID-19

President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who have not consistently followed public health recommendations to prevent COVID-19 and flout wearing masks in public, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump tweeted at 12:45am (EST), Friday morning:
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
Melania Trump tweeted:
As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020
Both are reportedly asymptomatic. Hope Hicks, a senior counselor to the president and part of his inner circle, tested positive on Wednesday. She traveled with Trump on Airforce One before and after the presidential debate on Tuesday, September 29, and to his campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota on Wednesday.
Democratic nominee for president, former Vice President Joe R. Biden, should be tested due to his proximity to Trump on the debate stage on Tuesday evening. It is not clear at this time if Vice President Mike Pence has been exposed to the virus. President Trump and the first lady are quarantining at the White House.
