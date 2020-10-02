You have permission to edit this article.
Trump's new preexisting condition: COVID-19

President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who have not consistently followed public health recommendations to prevent COVID-19 and flout wearing masks in public, have tested positive for the coronavirus.  Trump tweeted at 12:45am (EST), Friday morning:

Melania Trump tweeted:

Trump is reported to have mild symptoms. Hope Hicks, a senior counselor to the president and part of his inner circle, tested positive on Wednesday. She traveled with Trump on Airforce One before and after the presidential debate on Tuesday, September 29, and to his campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota on Wednesday.

Democratic nominee for president, former Vice President Joe R. Biden, should be tested due to his proximity to Trump on the debate stage on Tuesday evening.  It is not clear at this time if Vice President Mike Pence has been exposed to the virus.  President Trump and the first lady are quarantining at the White House.  

