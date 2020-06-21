“Almost One Million people request tickets for the Saturday Night Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma,” President Donald Trump tweeted enthusiastically on June 15.
“Nobody has heard of numbers of like this,” he boasted. “We expect to have a record-setting crowd. We’ve never had an empty seat, and we certainly won’t in Oklahoma.”
They did. In fact, there were plenty of seats at the BOK Center Arena in Tulsa when Trump delivered remarks at his first campaign rally since March.
Reports from the New York Times, Al Jazeera and The Guardian say that the arena – which has a seating capacity of 19,000 – was half empty.
“The US president’s much hyped return to the campaign trail turned to humiliation when he failed to fill a 19,000-capacity arena in the Republican stronghold of Oklahoma, raising fresh doubts about his chances of winning re-election,” The Guardian said.
“The Emperor has no crowd,” Dan Pfeiffer, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama, tweeted.
Trump’s campaign had expected such a robust crowd that he planned to give a speech to an overflow group of supporters outside of the rally. But the outdoor speech was canceled due to poor attendance.
A campaign source told CNN that they were afraid Trump would be angered by the sparse crowd.
The campaign blamed protestors, saying they “interfered with supporters” and blocked “access to metal detectors, which prevented people from entering the rally.” Reporters covering the rally on location disputed the campaign’s claims.
As far as his remarks, CNN political reporters said that the speech was “littered with familiar false” claims that included coronavirus travel restrictions, NFL Commissioner’s Roger Goodell’s video statement on racism and players protesting police brutality against African Americans and the speed at which he walked down the ramp while giving a speech at West Point on June 13.
He used the racist term “kung-flu” when discussing the many names for COVID-19.
An anecdote that he used as a warning against defunding the police was also filled with bigotry.
“It’s one in the morning, and a very tough– I used the word on occasion – hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do. And you call 911 and they say, ‘I’m sorry this number is no longer working.’”
He was on message with his divisive comments that embolden racists– condemning protestors and blaming them for the recent removal of Confederate statues.
“The unhinged leftwing mob is trying to vandalize our history, desecrating our monuments, our beautiful monuments, tear down our statues and punish, cancel and persecute anyone who does not conform to their demands for absolute and total control, we’re not conforming,” he said.
