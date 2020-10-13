St. Louis County Library and the Miriam Learning Center partnered to provide free, in-person and virtual tutoring for children with special needs starting October 12 at five library branches. Free tutoring will be available to St. Louis County residents with special needs in grades pre-K–college through December 15. Students may receive a maximum of two 50-minute tutoring sessions each week.
Tutoring will be offered at the following locations, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.:
- Cliff Cave Branch 5430 Telegraph Rd.
- Daniel Boone Branch 300 Clarkson Rd.
- Florissant Valley Branch 195 New Florissant Rd.
- Headquarters 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
- Rock Road Branch 10267 St. Charles Rock Rd.
Tutoring also is available at Miriam Academy, 1138 Warson Rd. in Olivette, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 5-7 p.m.; and Miriam School, 501 Bacon Ave. in Webster Groves, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m.-4 p.m.’
The program is part of the Digital Equity Initiative, announced in July by St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page and funded through the CARES Act. CARES dollars are limited and tutoring services are scheduled and provided on a first come, first serve basis until funding is expended.
“The pandemic has amplified the challenges faced by unique learners by making it harder for kids to interact in ways we know are important,” said Kristen Sorth, St. Louis County Library director. “This partnership will provide many families with the support they need in this challenging time.”
An intake form is available at http://bit.ly/FreeMiriamTutoring. Individuals may also call 314-961-1500 to get more information or to register over the phone. Proof of income is required for participation.
