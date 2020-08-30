Both of the St. Louis police officers allegedly shot on Saturday, August 29 by a white gunman barricaded in a house on Hartford Street near Tower Grove Park were Black men, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported on Sunday.
The suspect, who was taken into custody after a lengthy stand-off with officers, is a 43-year-old white male, the police reported. The two homeowners whom the suspect allowed to leave their home unharmed were a middle-aged white couple, KSDK reported.
The officer who was critically wounded is a 29-year-old Black man with more than 3 and a half years of service. He is still in grave condition at the hospital, police reported.
The other injured officer is a 30-year old Black man with less than six months of service. He has been released from the hospital.
The suspect was transported to a hospital for evaluation and subsequently released to police custody, police reported.
Police reported that no officers were injured during the stand-off and no shots were fired by officers.
The Force Investigation Unit is handling the incident, which is still ongoing.
The police have not reported the names of either injured officer or the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.