(KSDK) -- Two St. Louis County Police officers assigned to the patrol division have tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced on Sunday.
The two cases are not related and neither contracted the virus while on the job, the St. Louis County Police Department said.
Any affected work areas have been cleaned.
To date, there have been a total of 19 employees at the department who tested positive for COVID-19. Fifteen of the 19 affected have already recovered and have returned to duty.
Republished with permission of St. Louis American content partner 5 On Your Side: https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/two-st-louis-county-police-officers-test-positive-for-covid-19/63-71f73333-7bbd-4569-9202-932e86ebcada
