The University City Education Foundation has been awarded a grant for $10,000 to continue the work of addressing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant money comes from the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund and was awarded by the St. Louis Community Foundation. The money will be used to help provide meals for students and their families during the summer months. A gift of $50 can help support a family for one week during the 13-week summer break. Donations are welcome via this link: www.ucityschools.org/MealAppeal2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.