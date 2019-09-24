The University City Police Department will host a hiring event starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 28 at the Heman Park Community Center, 975 Pennsylvania. The department is seeking to fill immediate openings. Starting salary is $61,402 - $78,329 with a Bachelor’s Degree, including many benefits.
Attendees will meet with department staff one-on-one to complete the first three phases of the hiring process, including the application, written test and physical fitness test for entry into the Police Academy.
Applicants must be U.S citizens, at least 21 years old, provide a current and valid driver’s license, have a high school diploma or G.E.D, have no felony or serious misdemeanor convictions, and meet a list of physical requirements.
Applications are available to print at www.ucitymo.org or pick up at Human Resources, 1st floor in City Hall, 6801 Delmar Blvd. For more information, visit www.ucitymo.org or call Deanna Townson at 314-505-8652.
