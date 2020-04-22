The University City Education Foundation is raising funds to continue expanded meal service to School District of University City families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Friday, April 17, its Grab & Go meal program had served 21 meals per week per child, made 93 home deliveries per day feeding 1,138 students daily. With the assistance of 102 total volunteers, the district has served more than 58,000 meals since the program began on March 23.
The foundation has raised more than $12,000 since launching a Meal Appeal campaign. The program will provide weekly care packages with fresh produce, canned goods, snacks and household essentials to about 150 families throughout the 13-week summer break.
A gift of $50 can help support one family for one week during the summer. To donate, visit www.ucityschools.org/DonateMealAppeal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.