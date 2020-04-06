U. City schools offering to-go meals on Tuesday and Fridays only

The School District of University City is now offering to-go meals 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
On Tuesdays, families can pick up breakfasts, lunches and dinners to last each student three days. On Fridays, families can pick up four breakfasts, lunches and dinners to last each student four days.
Meals are available for all children of district families.
The pick-up locations are Barbara C. Jordan Elementary, Jackson Park Elementary, Pershing Elementary and Brittany Woods Middle Schools. Flynn Park Elementary is no longer a pick-up site. Flynn Park families should go to nearby Jackson Park Elementary School to pick up their meals.
Those picking up meals should bring a grocery bag or a small cooler to take food home. All meals will be delivered curbside to vehicles and at marked sidewalk locations for walkups to follow public health recommendations on social distancing.
Residents are advised to stay in their vehicles when picking up meals. Let the staff member know how many meals are needed by either writing the number of meals needed and making it visible through the passenger side windshield or rolling down the window and verbally letting the team member know. However, note that CDC studies indicate the novel coronavirus has been transmitted through droplets emitted when speaking, and the louder one speaks the further such droplets are projected. After opening the trunk, the requested number of meals will be placed inside the vehicle.
Accommodations for food delivery can be made for families who are without transportation or unable to leave their homes. Please contact Gary Spiller at gspiller@ucityschools.org.For more information, visit https://www.ucityschools.org/GrabandGo.
