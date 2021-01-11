Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Monday morning after Republicans blocked a request for unanimous consent to take up legislation calling for Vice President Mike Pence to activate the 25th Amendment to remove the president from power.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Ca., wrote on Twitter that the House will take up the legislation by U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in regular order and is further calling on Pence to respond within 24 hours of the House passing the bill.
“On Wednesday, the president incited a deadly insurrection against America that targeted the very heart of our Democracy,” Pelosi wrote in a statement released Monday. “The president represents an imminent threat to our Constitution, our country and the American people, and he must be removed from office immediately.”
Activating the 25th Amendment would declare Trump incapable of executing the duties of his office and would allow Pence to immediately exercise powers as acting president.
“The House Republicans rejected this legislation to protect America, enabling the president’s unhinged, unstable and deranged acts of sedition to continue. Their complicity endangers America, erodes our democracy, and it must end,” she continued.
“As our next step, we will move forward with bringing impeachment legislation to the Floor. The president’s threat to America is urgent, and so too will be our action.”
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., is also taking action, having introduced her first piece of legislation Monday, a resolution to expel members of Congress, including U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who “sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election [and] violated their oath of office to uphold the Constitution or the rules of the House of Representatives.”
If resolved, the House Committee on Ethics would investigate and issue a report on offending members.
The call for expulsion falls under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.
I just introduced H.Res. 25.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 11, 2021
It would, under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, investigate and expel the GOP members of Congress who attempted to overturn the election and incited a white supremacist attack.
Call your rep to sign on. We can’t have unity without accountability.
Bush’s resolution also calls on the House to formally condemn the “targeted and malicious efforts to disenfranchise Black, Brown and indigenous voters.”
The legislation is cosponsored by 47 House members.
“Today, as my first legislative action, I introduced a resolution calling for the removal of the members of Congress who have, for months, tried to steal this election and invalidate the votes of millions of people …,” Bush wrote in a statement.
U.S. Rep Ann Wagner, R-Mo., released a statement Jan. 4 confirming she would not object to the Electoral College certification. Wagner’s 2nd Congressional District primarily consists of the suburbs south and west of St. Louis, including Arnold, Town and Country, Wildwood, Chesterfield and Oakville. The district includes portions of St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties
During the riots Wednesday, Wagner called on Trump to take action.
“The violent riots we are seeing right now are despicable and have no place in our nation. The president needs to take decisive action immediately to stop this seditious behavior,” she wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. “These riots are nothing more than an attempt to disrupt our democratic process. While I am safe, I am praying for all those in harm’s way.”
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo, released several statements on Twitter, regarding the law enforcement sacrifices in last week’s riot at the capitol, including the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood. Blunt also said he did not believe there was evidence to support objections to the Electoral College vote certification.
Meanwhile, Hawley remained largely silent over the weekend regarding the riots and subsequent certification of the Electoral College votes after he faced intense public scrutiny for objecting to the certification and supporting the rioters.
Hawley doubled down on his stance tweeting a statement Jan.7 that he lost a book deal with publishers Simon & Schuster due to his vote, calling the publisher’s move “Orwellian.” In that same tweet, he blamed the left for censoring his right to free speech.
On Jan. 6, the day of the riot, Hawley tweeted: “Today I have the opportunity and the obligation to speak for my constituents and to object during the Electoral College certification. I look forward to the debate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.