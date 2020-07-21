U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley endorses Tishaura O. Jones for STL treasurer

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley – the first Black woman elected to Congress in Massachusetts – endorsed Tishaura O. Jones for re-election as St. Louis treasurer.
“In this moment, the American people deserve – and are demanding – elected officials who see them, who represent them, and who have the vision and courage to lead them. Tishaura Jones has embodied those ideals throughout her career as a public servant. That’s why, today, I am thrilled to join leaders from across the City of St. Louis and around the country to offer my endorsement of Tishaura in her bid for re-election as St. Louis treasurer,” Pressley stated in a 314-word open letter on Tuesday, July 21.
“During her time as treasurer, Tishaura has been a bold advocate for progressive change. She made the decision to pay her staff a minimum wage of at least $15 an hour – leading the city and county to follow suit. Following the death of Michael Brown and the release of the Ferguson Commission report, Tishaura led the implementation of a number of the Calls to Action laid out in the report. And Tishaura spearheaded the College Kids Program, which provides kindergarten students in public and charter schools in the City with savings accounts stocked with $50; the program has served as a national model as an innovative way to get children to think about college or trade school early and often.”
Pressley continued, “Tishaura has brought the St. Louis Treasurer’s office into the 21st Century and elevated its mission to put Saint Louisans on solid economic footing and provide opportunities now and in the future. I am proud to call Tishaura my friend, my sister-in-service, and I am proud of what she has accomplished. We need to re-elect Tishaura and make sure she has the opportunity to continue fighting for all of us. I hope that you head to the polls on August 4 and vote for Treasurer Tishaura Jones.”
Pressley is one of the self-styled “Squad” of young minority female members of Congress elected in 2018; the group also includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan). Jones told The American that she met Pressley through their mutual affiliation with Higher Heights, an organization dedicated to empowering Black female elected officials. They were both speakers at a Higher Heights event at the Congressional Black Caucus’ 2016 Legislative Conference.
Jones, the incumbent, has been re-elected once. She ran for re-election unopposed in the 2016 primary. She won that general election with more than 96,000 (76.4%) votes.
She faces one challenger in the August 4 primary, Jeffrey L. Boyd, an alderman. Boyd also recently announced an endorsement by a member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay (D-Missouri). Unfortunately for Boyd’s credibility, Clay denied making the endorsement.
Absentee voting is underway for the August 4 primary. Contact the election board at https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/elections/. Call 314-622-3230 for absentee voting or 314-622-4336 for information.
