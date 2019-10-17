“He was my colleague, friend and mentor. I have lost a brother and America has lost a true hero,” U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay (D-Missouri) said about the passing of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland). He died Thursday, October 17 at Gilchrist Hospice Care, an affiliate of Baltimore's Johns Hopkins Hospital, after what his office described as "complications concerning longstanding health challenges." He was 68.
Clay offered his condolences on Twitter as a comment to a tweet by the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC). “We – the nation, the City of Baltimore, the State of Maryland, and the United States Congress – have all suffered a tremendous loss,” the CBC stated.
Cummings had represented Maryland's 7th Congressional District since 1996, serving 12 terms in the House, and was at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump in his role as House Oversight Committee chairman.
“As chairman of the House Oversight Committee, he showed us all not only the importance of checks and balances within our democracy, but also the necessity of good people stewarding it,” President Barack Obama said in a statement. “Steely yet compassionate, principled yet open to new perspectives, Chairman Cummings remained steadfast in his pursuit of truth, justice, and reconciliation.”
The congressman hadn't taken part in a roll call vote since September 11, failing to return for work after a medical procedure he said would only keep him away for a week, according to The Associated Press.
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party and Cummings' wife, said in a statement that Cummings was "an honorable man who proudly served his district and the nation with dignity, integrity, compassion and humility."
"He worked until his last breath because he believed our democracy was the highest and best expression of our collective humanity and that our nation's diversity was our promise, not our problem," Rockeymoore Cummings said. "I loved him deeply and will miss him dearly."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff in his memory. The White House, too, lowered its flag.
Cummings last spoke on the House floor in late July before the House went on a six-week recess. For months, he had been seen moving around Capitol Hill on a motorized scooter. In 2017, he was sidelined for months following heart surgery and later told his staffers his recovery renewed his focus on the importance of his work.
“It’s a tribute to his native Baltimore that one of its own brought such character, tact, and resolve into the halls of power every day,” Obama said. “And true to the giants of progress he followed into public service, Chairman Cummings stood tallest and most resolute when our country needed him the most. May his example inspire more Americans to pick up the baton and carry it forward in a manner worthy of his service.”
Cummings was a lifetime member of the NAACP. Its leadership mourned him in similar terms.
"As a devoted statesman to Baltimore and the civil rights movement, Rep. Cummings was among the most passionate and spirited members of congress. He demanded justice on every front and never shied away from standing up for the most vulnerable," said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP.
"From his days in the Maryland General Assembly to his key role in the Trump impeachment inquiry as chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Congressman Cummings dedicated his life to combating oppression in all its forms — and holding oppressors accountable."
DNC Chair Tom Perez called Cummings “the conscience of Congress” who was guided by “helping people, especially those in the shadows.”
The image of people “in the shadows” evoked words Cummings spoke at the funeral of Freddie Gray, a victim of Baltimore police violence. Cummings asked
As I’ve thought about the cameras, I wondered did anybody recognize Freddie when he was alive. Did you see him? Did you see him? Did you see him?”
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) remembered the last time he saw Cummings in his statement.
“Elijah Cummings was a good friend and a powerful advocate for what he believed,” Blunt stated. “The last time I saw him, he thanked me again for working with his friend, Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress. He saw a lot of things change in his lifetime, but understood we weren’t where we should be yet.”
