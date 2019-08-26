On Sunday, August 18, the Universal African Peoples Organization (UAPO), led by longtime human rights activist Zaki Baruti, held its 30th annual celebration of the great Pan-Africanist visionary Marcus "Mosiah" Garvey. The featured speaker was Kimberly Gardner, the first black circuit attorney for the City of St. Louis.
The event was held at Legacy Bookstore with over 175 people in attendance, who were there to celebrate Garvey's 132nd birthday and to express their support for Gardner. The theme for the program was "The Quest for Social Justice Reforms.”
As Gardner entered the hall, she was greeted with a standing ovation. In her opening remarks, she revisited the trials and tribulations of Garvey, who was falsely accused and convicted of mail fraud in 1923. She compared his situation to the plight she is currently facing with the unprecedented attack upon her for the social justice reforms that she is working to implement through her office.
She reminded the audience that at the height of the popularity of Garvey's movement under the Universal Negro Improvement Association with a membership of over two million, that the powers to be were determined to destroy his organization.
In addressing social justice reforms, Gardner emphasized that she did not support the current trend across this country of mass incarceration. She pointed out that just locking up nonviolent offenders caused great harm to black and poor families in St. Louis and throughout the United States.
To that end, she outlined her diversion program as a logical alternative to incarcerating nonviolent offenders. This creative program would allow those who have run afoul of the legal system a second opportunity by engaging in community service work. The audience overwhelming supported her plans.
After her presentation, there was a lively question and answer session. Baruti, president/general of the UAPO, said that Gardner was under attack by the "white powers that be" for implementing her progressive diversion program; for her efforts to indict Eric Greitens, who was then governor of Missouri and darling of the national Republican Party; and for creating an exclusionary list of over 50 police officers from whom her office will not take any cases because of their documented misdeeds.
In attendance were a number of progressive organizations that expressed their solidarity with Gardner.
In concluding the program, Baruti had the audience repeat one of Marcus Garvey’s great quotes: "Up, you mighty race, you can accomplish what you will!"
