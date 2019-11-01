The Universal African Peoples Organization(UAPO), which recently held its 5th National Black Political Leadership Conference in Ferguson, is seeking politically conscious people who are willing to be part of a slate of grassroots black candidates for governors and U.S. senators in the upcoming 2020 elections.
“Today, of the 50 governors, none are black, when we should have at least seven,” said UAPO President/General Zaki Baruti, given that blacks form at least 13 percent of the U.S. population. “In the U.S. Senate there are 100 senators and only three are black, when we should have at least 13.”
Potential candidates are encouraged to call UAPO at (314) 833-4151 or (314)477-4629. For more information, visit www.uapo.org.
