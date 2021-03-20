In celebration of the life of the late Dr. Dorothy Elizabeth Steward, and in recognition of her passion and appreciation for music education, the University of Central Missouri (UCM) has dedicated a music practice room where students can continue working toward their dreams and developing their performance skills.
The dedication took place the same day Dr. Steward would have celebrated her 93rd birthday. The longtime Clinton, Missouri resident leaves behind a legacy as a devoted mother of eight children, decades of civic service and religious and church activities.
“Being able to celebrate her memory through this recognition ceremony on her birthday makes this a very special opportunity for our music students, faculty and the entire UCM family,” said Courtney Goddard, vice president for Advancement and External Engagement and Executive Director, UCM Alumni Foundation.
Dr. Steward is the mother of David Steward, chairman and founder of World Wide Technology, one of the largest Black-owned businesses in America. He is also a UCM Graduate.
