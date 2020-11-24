Under the Arch, ArchCity Defenders joint podcast with Action St. Louis, is rounding out its second season, with 14 great episodes! The season finale will be released Tuesday, November 24th, featuring special guest Rev. Dr. Starsky Wilson, incoming President and CEO of the Children’s Defense Fund (previously-- President & CEO of Deaconess Foundation).
The holidays are a good time to get caught up on recent episodes! Co-hosts Blake Strode and Kayla Reed recently spoke with Congresswoman Elect Cori Bush before she left for D.C, and it’s a conversation you won’t want to miss! Find and follow Under The Arch on social media at @UndertheArchPod for updates (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).
