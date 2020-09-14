The United Way of Greater St. Louis’ 2020 community fundraising campaign, which supports programs and organizations across the region that help local people live their best possible lives, is underway. This year’s campaign theme is “We are all United.”
The campaign spokespersons are David Steward, founder and chairman of World Wide Technology, Kathy Osborn, president and CEO of the Regional Business Council, Penny Pennington, managing partner of Edward Jones, and Warner Baxter, chairman, president and CEO of Ameren Corporation.
“Our region is facing incredible challenges stemming from the COVID-19 crisis and nationwide calls for racial equity,” Steward said. “We all want to see the communities where we live, work and raise our children thrive.”
United Way’s annual campaign runs in the fall from September through mid-November. More than 1,000 local companies and hundreds of thousands of individuals are expected to contribute to the campaign; early dollars raised are in line with those raised prior to the start of last year’s campaign.
“The strength of our community’s safety net is more important than ever,” Osborn said. “It ensures that someone is there to help our neighbors, whether with everyday basic needs or in times of crisis.”
From mid-March through August, United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline has received over 77,000 requests for help, an increase of 57% over 2019. Top requests include housing, healthcare, mental health support and food resources.
“The needs of our community and neighbors will continue to evolve, and nonprofits will continue to face increased demand for their services,” Baxter said. “In fact, 75% of United Way’s surveyed partner agencies reported an increased demand for help, and 90% reported receiving requests for help from new clients.”
With the widespread increase in demand for services, United Way is calling on community members for their support.
“The need has rarely been more visible, and our efforts to rally the community behind United Way are more important than ever,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “While in the past United Way and the community have rallied around a specific dollar goal, this year we’re rallying around the connectedness of each other through our ‘We are all United’ theme.”
The dollars raised through United Way will support programs like United Way’s free 2-1-1 helpline as well as 167 Safety Net agencies. These programs and agencies help people through five impact areas: provide food and shelter, establish financial stability, foster learning, improve health and strengthen communities. View the list of Safety Net agencies at https://helpingpeople.org/funding.
For more information, call 314-421-0700. To pledge online, visit WeAreAllUnited.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.