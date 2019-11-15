United Way’s annual campaign raises $76.3 million

The United Way of Greater St. Louis raised $76,302,000 through its annual fall fundraising campaign.
More than 100,000 residents and 1,200 companies made contributions through United Way’s campaign. It is the organization’s largest source of funding, which includes workplace giving, corporate giving, strategic investments, grants, issue-based funding and donor-directed investments.
Fourteen companies, their employees and participating labor unions were recognized for combined team gifts, including corporate and employee contributions, of $1 million or more.
At the $7 million or more level in team gifts were employees of Edward Jones.
At the $3 million or more level in team gifts were employees of Bayer U.S., Enterprise Holdings and World Wide Technology.
At the $2 million or more level in team gifts were employees of Ameren, Centene Corporation and Spire.
At the $1 million or more level in team gifts were employees of Anheuser-Busch, BJC HealthCare, Emerson, Express Scripts, Nestle Purina, Schnucks and Wells Fargo Advisors
The St. Louis Regional Business Council, which represents more than 100 area firms, raised nearly $13 million this year.
Tim Wentworth, president of Express Scripts and Cigna Health Services, and Greg Smith, chairman of Husch Blackwell, served as this year’s campaign co-chairs.
“The dollars that our region came together to raise will change many lives in our community and help even more individuals and families build the foundation for a good quality of life,” Smith said.
United Way of Greater St. Louis partners with local agencies, programs and services to support one in three people in a 16-county region throughout St. Louis.
