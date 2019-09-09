United Way of Greater St. Louis announced a 2019 annual campaign goal of $76.25 million. Last year, more than 100,000 individuals and 2,000 businesses donated to United Way to collectively raise a record $76 million for people in a 16-county region throughout Missouri and Illinois.
The 2019 campaign co-chairs are Tim Wentworth, president of Express Scripts and Cigna Health Services, and Greg Smith, chairman of Husch Blackwell. The annual fall fundraising campaign is underway and runs through early November.
United Way of Greater St. Louis said it invests more than $1 million each week in the St. Louis region to create a solid foundation for a good quality of life through education, financial stability, health, basic needs and strong communities.
“Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, partners and individuals, we provide support and resources throughout the St. Louis region to those who need it most,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis.
To pledge online, visit HelpingPeople.org/give.
