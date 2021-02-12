On Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 12 to 3 p.m., UnitedHealthcare will host a virtual job fair to fill 85 full-time, inside sales positions based in St. Louis. The job openings are in UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare line of business. A signing bonus is available for licensed candidates.
Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the link below to learn more about the openings before the job fair. The intent of the virtual job fair is to chat live with recruiters and to ask questions about the position, our company or recruitment process, as well as apply.
The UnitedHealth Group family of businesses is committed to hiring military veterans. In partnership with 100,000 Jobs Mission, a public-private partnership among major U.S. corporations to hire veterans who have served the nation, UnitedHealth Group encourages military veterans who are interested in a position to apply.
For more information, go to Virtual job fair https://uhc.care/u7gf9
UnitedHealth Group has been named the world’s most admired company in the Healthcare: Insurance and Managed Care sector for nine consecutive years by Fortune.
