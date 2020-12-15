The University City Council has allowed the National League of Cities to start advertising a service line warranty to the residents of University City.
This voluntary program is being offered by Service Line Warranties of America, an independent, BBB-accredited business. The program gives homeowners the option to purchase a plan to help them pay for charges which, in most situations, could significantly exceed the limited funds available from the city for work to repair residential underground sewer service lateral pipes.
Qualified homes include properties with up to six units. Commercial and industrial buildings are not eligible for this program.
Sanitary sewer lateral pipes carry waste from a residential property to the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District main sewer. Repairs and replacement to the sewer lateral pipes and connectors to MSD sewers are the homeowner’s responsibility. Costs are not covered by MSD or basic homeowners insurance.
The warranty plan from SLWA is available for $7.25 per month and must be in place for 30 days prior to an emergency situation occurring. In addition to no annual limit or deductible for eligible sewer line repairs, homeowners have access to a 24/7, 365-day-a-year emergency repair service hotline.
University City residents may contact SLWA at 833-908-2415 for additional information about pricing, service or other questions.
For questions about the program or to enroll, please also visit www.slwofa.com
The SLWA Service Line Warranty Program covers expenses for repairs needed for sewer pipes on the exterior of a homeowners’ property and includes everything from the cost of a full-camera inspection, dispatching a qualified plumber to do the work and paying the bill in-full directly to the plumber.
With the SLWA program, up to $8,500 is available per service call with multiple service calls annually for covered repairs with no additional service fees or deductibles. If a customer’s service line requires repair, a simple call to the SLWA 24-hour hotline dispatches a local, licensed contractor familiar with University City building codes. Any additional expense may be covered by the city’s Sanitary Sewer Lateral Repair Program (SSLRP) which has a limit of $2,500 per incident.
Homeowner praises program
Many factors contribute to the life expectancy of a service line, including the age, type of piping material, soil conditions and installation quality. Chiquita King has had sewer and water issues since moving into her home more than 20 years ago. So when she heard about the program from Service Line Warranties of America for University City residents she signed up.
After her sewer problems escalated, she filed a claim. “I’ve never been treated so well by so many people,” King said.
“My situation turned out to be a very complicated project that took nearly a month to complete. … At the end of the day, not only did having the warranty plan save me several thousand dollars, but everyone went overboard to make sure I was satisfied every step of the way,” said Ms. King.
City Manager Rose added that some of the first University City residents to take advantage of the program have reported that it not only saved them money, but also saved them the time and aggravation of finding a reliable service provider in a timely manner.
For more information, residents may contact University City Public Works Department at 314-505-8560.
About Service Line Warranties of America
Service Line Warranties of America is part of HomeServe USA Corp, a leading provider of home repair solutions serving over 4 million customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2003, SLWA is the trusted source of utility line protection programs endorsed by the National League of Cities, in addition to having an A+ rating with the BBB and receiving the BBB Torch Award for Ethics numerous times. Together with HomeServe, SLWA is dedicated to supplying best-in-class repair plans and delivering superior customer service to consumers through over 85.
