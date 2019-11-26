UP Companies honored with Keystone Award for Hotel St. Louis

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) honored The UP Companies (UPCO) on November 4 with a Keystone Award in the Specialty Contractor/Subcontractor Building Construction on a Project $4 million or More category for its work on the Hotel St. Louis project.
Square UP Builders and Power UP Electrical Contractors, of minority-owned UPCO, helped to transform the abandoned and deteriorating 126-year-old historic Union Trust building at 705 Olive St. in St. Louis into an operating boutique hotel, Hotel St. Louis, under the Marriott Autograph Collection.
Developer Restoration St. Louis and its team were challenged with creating a newly renovated hotel within the constraints of the existing structure and space that had been previously designed for retail and office use. The general contractor on the project was BSI Constructors of St. Louis.
The project was completed within 14 months, with Hotel St. Louis officially opening in December 2018. Square UP provided all the finish and trim carpentry on the project. Power UP provided the complete design and build of its electrical/data system. The UP Companies also exceeded the workforce minority participation on the project, which was set at a 25 percent goal, by providing 10,324.5 total minority hours or 30.1 percent.
For more information, visit www.theupcompanies.com or call 314-865-3888.
