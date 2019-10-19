At memorial service for St. Louis civil rights leader and educator Norman R. Seay, a new university scholarship and civil rights award in his name were announced.
The Norman R. Seay Scholarship at Saint Louis University and Norman R. Seay Award for Federation of Block Units member of the year were announced by Michael McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, at the memorial service, held Saturday, October 19 at True Light Missionary Baptist Church.
The scholarship, for $10,000, will be awarded annually to a student from North St. Louis, supported by the Urban League, Regional Business Council and SLU.
The memorial service congregation also heard remarks from Aldolphus Pruitt, president of the St. Louis Branch of the NAACP, Ollie Stewart of the Congress of Racial Equality, leadership from the University of Missouri St. Louis and the Charles and JoAnne Knight Alzheimer’s Research Center, and a number of senior elected and appointed city officials.
“Talk about feeling humbled,” Stewart said, regarding the high-powered speakers who preceded her. “Is this a movie, or what?”
Sister Rosetta Keeton of True Life pointed out that the deceased was more powerful and historic than anyone who commemorated him. “How do you say goodbye to an icon?” Keeton asked.
Perhaps Pruitt of the NAACP answered that question by issuing the challenge that remains Seay’s legacy: “If you see something wrong, stand up!”
