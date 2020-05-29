The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will host another food and toiletries giveaway Saturday, May 30. The drive-through event will take place from 12 noon until supplies are gone at the site of the former Jamestown Mall.
The massive giveaway will be the ninth distribution effort by the Urban League since April 2 to provide food and other essential items to those area residents impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic.
“When you look at the need, it’s so incredibly overwhelming,” said Michael P. McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis told the American ahead of their seventh distribution effort. “And 75% of these families tell us they have never, ever been in a food line in their entire life.”
Along with a host of partners and sponsors, the Urban League is continuing to serve the community in a weekly series of drive-through outreach events.
For more information, visit https://www.ulstl.com/ or call 314-615-3600.
