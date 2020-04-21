Urban League opens COVID-19 testing site with Affinia in Jennings

There was real talk about the COVID-19 pandemic as it is playing out in the St. Louis region at the opening of a new testing site in North County on Tuesday, April 21.
Michael McMillan, president of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, said testing needs to be freely available in the communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
“African Americans are dying from this disease at exponentially higher rates in North St. Louis and North St. Louis County,” McMillan said.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said that the county would be administering $175 million in federal COVIC-19 relief funds. He reminded them that he has asked the County Council to route the bulk of those funds to the communities hit hardest.
“It should be not an equal but an equitable distribution,” Page said.
The County Council is scheduled to consider the matter Tuesday evening.
Jennings Mayor Yolanda Austin said that Page had told her the same thing and that she planned to hold him accountable.
Austin said her constituents were eager to get tested and to see family members tested. She said many are concerned about elders in senior homes.
Affinia Healthcare opened its site at the Urban League center in Jennings at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Though testing is free, a screening must be completed and an appointment made.
Dr. Alan Freeman, Affinia president, said it was a privilege to partner with the Urban League to test in a Zip code, 63136, with a high concentration of COVID-19 cases.
Affinia has been testing in North St. Louis on Biddle Street. Freeman said of the 580 people tested, 13 to 14 percent had tested positive.
These officials spoke publicly on a day that an armed movement opposing public health orders for social distancing had an action planned in the state capital. The officials all spoke plainly about being in the middle of a response process that requires social distancing to slow the spread of the virus. Protective masks were announced as required to attend the outdoors public event; though mostly observed, it was not enforced.
“We need to keep ourselves socially distanced,” McMillan said. “We need to keep this from impacting more people in the community.”
Page said he wanted to see people healthy and back to work, but public health was a priority and containing an infectious disease takes time.
“We will get through this,” Page said, “but it’s going to take a while to get where we need to be.”
For screening and appointments for COVID-19 tears, call 314-833-2777.
