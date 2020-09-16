The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is going into business with Panera Bread, building on and sharing their respective strengths, among them workforce development, community outreach – and food.
As part of the partnership, the Urban League's new Regional Headquarters and Community Empowerment Center at 1408 North Kingshighway Blvd. in North St. Louis will include Panera Pantry. Panera Pantry will provide food items, fresh produce, and bread from bakery-cafes available to those who need it.
Panera Bread will collaborate with the Urban League's workforce development division to provide job announcements, assistance with resume writing, and career counseling. Panera Bread employees also will engage in community outreach initiatives across the St. Louis region alongside Urban League staff.
The more formal five-year partnership evolved from an existing relationship that developed during the Urban League's massive, historic pandemic relief effort. As the Urban League provided emergency food, household necessities, gloves, masks, and school supplies to more than 60,000 families during its 22-week COVID-19 emergency relief operation, Panera Bread fed more than 300 volunteers each week.
The Urban League also has partnered with Panera Bread to provide nutritious meals to senior citizens and homebound individuals.
“The Urban League is excited to launch this groundbreaking community service partnership with our longtime partners Panera Bread,” said Michael McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
“We are fortunate to undertake this venture with Panera, a partner that shares our values, is committed to our mission and has been a trusted, reliable partner for the Urban League during these difficult times brought about by the pandemic.”
The Panera Pantry will be a critical anchor in an iconic building that was one of the last freestanding Sears and Roebuck department stores in the country and for years was owned by local African-American businessmen Michael and Steve Roberts. The 205,000 square-foot building is currently being renovated and will offer the majority of the Urban League's critical human service programs in one central location. The move to the new headquarters will provide greater access for the more than 110,000 clients served annually.
"The entire Panera Bread team is deeply committed to caring for all people in the St. Louis community, especially those struggling to put food on the table during these unprecedented times," said Niren Chaudhary, CEO of Panera Bread.
“The partnership is an expression of our shared values and ongoing commitment to the families and communities we are honored to serve.”
To further drive this community engagement effort, Panera’s VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Pamela Morris-Thornton will join the Urban League’s board this fall.
For more information, visit www.ulstl.com.
