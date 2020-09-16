Panera Bread leaders presented Michael McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, with a $500,000 check on September 8 when announcing a five-year partnership between the company and the agency. Left to right: Ronald Ornelas, senior vice president, chief procurement officer; McMillian; Pam Morris-Thornton, vice president, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Sara Burnett, vice president, Food Values, Sustainability and Public Affairs; and John Meister, senior vice president, chief information officer.