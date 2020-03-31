The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will be distributing food on a first-come, first-served basis at its Jennings location on Thursday, April 2 in response to the economic strains of the COVID-19 crisis.
“Please make sure to let anyone in need know about this event,” Michael McMillan, President and CEO of The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, said via Facebook.
The food distribution will take place from 12 noon until 3 pm at 8960 Jennings Station Road. The food will be distributed via a drive through method. Early arrival is strongly recommended.
The event is sponsored by the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Emerson, Regional Business Council, Sysco, COVID-19 Regional Response Fund Coalition and the United Way.
