After a grueling overnight session, Vice President Kamala Harris before dawn Friday cast her first tie-breaking vote as president of the U.S. Senate.
Harris voted alongside 50 Democratic senators on a budget outline that will allow the Senate to fast track the passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package with no Republican support.
Senators spent Thursday night and the early hours of Friday morning voting on amendments that could determine the details of the eventual COVID-19 aid bill.
"The yeas are 50. The nays are 50. The Senate being equally divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative. And the concurrent resolution as amended is adopted," Harris announced around 5:30 a.m. as Democrats broke out into applause.
Under the Constitution, Harris serves as the president of the Senate and presides over the Senate's daily proceedings. She is the only one with the authority to cast a tie-breaking vote.
The House passed the measure 219-209 on Friday afternoon, without a single Republican supporting the measure.
“Passing this budget resolution is a critical first step towards ensuring we can provide more relief to people across Missouri’s First District, especially our Black and brown communities who have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic and economic crisis,” wrote U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, in a statement. “This resolution will allow my colleagues and I on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to secure long overdue funding that our local and state governments urgently need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.