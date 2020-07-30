A solemn gathering of community members held a vigil July 30 at the Ferguson site where Michael Brown was fatally shot by former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson six years ago. About 30 people surrounded a memorial adorned with dozens of flowers and a stuffed teddy bear to honor the life of the 18-year-old Black man by protesting the injustice of his death.
“We’re rebuilding it in honor of Mike Brown letting him know his voice is still here,” said Bishop Derrick Robinson.
Many were reacting to the announcement earlier by St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell that his office will not be criminally charging Wilson, citing Missouri legal standards that provide protections for police officers. Bell became the first Black St. Louis county prosecutor when he was elected in 2018 and initiated a new investigation into Brown’s killing.
“I am very disappointed in his decision,” Robinson said. “If he knew he couldn’t do anything, he shouldn’t have reopened the case. People are upset.”
Bell said although his office did not charge Wilson, it does not mean the former police officer is exonerated. He also said that he did not agree with his predecessor’s attempt to “tarnish” the memory of Brown.
“In no way do I dishonor Michael Brown’s memory,” Bell said. “He did start a transformative movement. He even changed the way I investigate the police and assist victims of police violence. I honor his legacy.”
Protestors chanted “Hey hey ho ho, Wesley Bell has got to go,” as they marched from the memorial at Canfield Green Apartments to Ferguson Market, where Brown was reported to have had an altercation with the store owner the day he was fatally shot. Several protestors called for the store to be shut down.
