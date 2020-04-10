The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Head Start/Early Head Start program received a $78,000 Violence Prevention grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Authority.
The program and Children’s Home & Aid Society in Belleville are partnering to provide social emotional classroom kits for students, which will include books to be taken home for family use.
The classroom kits contain a collection of materials and books about emotions and feelings, instructions on how to designate an area for children to be safe and self-regulate, sensory items to promote calm, dolls that represent such emotions as happy, scared, sad and angry, mirrors for children to observe their emotions, and posters relating to emotions and feelings.
“Because of the increased level of trauma that our families are experiencing, we see the need for more behavioral supports,” said Tammy Wrobbel, SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start special services program coordinator.
Some of the books included are: “The Feelings Book,” “My Many Colored Days,” “Duck and Goose,” “How are you Feeling?” “I Feel Happy,” “I Feel Sad” and “I Feel Angry.”
