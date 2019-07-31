Better Family Life and St. Louis Public Schools are reaching out to men ages 18 and older to volunteer for the SLPS Neighborhood Net Team to secure safe passage to young students during the first week of school. SLPS and BFL are looking for men to provide a strong presence at neighborhood bus stops to help ensure that students get safely on the correct bus each morning.
Volunteers will be background checked and trained in advance of the first week of school, which is August 13, 14, 15 and 16.
Recruitment and information sessions will be held August 5 and August 6 at Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust, located at 3643 Delmar Blvd. in St. Louis (63108) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information about volunteering, contact Better Family Life Community Outreach at 314-381-8200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.