After a yearlong advocacy campaign throughout the state, Amendment 2, the Medicaid expansion question in Missouri was answered with a resounding win from voters, who passed the measure 51.70% to 48.29%. The yes votes were 622,036 and the no votes were 580,969.
A.J.Bockerman, campaign manager for Yes on 2: Healthcare for Missouri, released a statement after the results were tallied, which said, in part, “Today’s historic victory for Amendment 2 highlights that when it comes to the care of our neighbors and the health of our ailing economy, Medicaid expansion uniquely unites Missourians.”
Healthcare for Missouri is a coalition of business and labor, seniors and civil rights organizations, faith leaders and frontline healthcare workers. Bockelman says it shows that when Missourians work for a common goal, real and lasting change can be made that improves the lives of every Missourian.
“To our volunteers who wanted to help save rural hospitals, worried about frontline healthcare workers losing their jobs, and were tired of watching our tax dollars pay for healthcare in 37 other states, thank you for your tireless dedication,” Bockelman stated. “Now that voters have embraced this proven policy, the work of bringing our tax dollars home from D.C. to provide healthcare for 230,000 hardworking Missourians begins in earnest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.