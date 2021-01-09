Regarding “Hawley to object to Electoral College results” (St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Dec. 30, 2020), Sen. Josh Hawley has become an embarrassment to Missouri.
Hawley has joined the right-wing conspiracy groups spreading lies about the result of the presidential elections defying all evidence to the contrary that there was no election fraud.
Former Attorney General William Barr and Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, have both claimed that there was no systemic election fraud, and 50 failed election fraud court challenges by President Donald Trump’s attorneys have still not convinced Hawley that there was, in fact, no election fraud?
Missouri needs a senator who adheres to the Constitution, and, instead of putting out delusional charges of election fraud, he needs to work to increase the speed of delivery of Covid-19 vaccines and work with his Republican colleagues in the Senate to provide $2000 stimulus checks to help Missourians who have lost jobs and are trying to provide for their families and themselves.
Ross Carravelli
Florissant
