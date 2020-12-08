Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush has chosen St. Louis native Miranda Walker Jones will serve as the director of Bush’s St. Louis office.
“I am honored to have such an esteemed public servant at the helm of our St. Louis congressional office,” Bush said Monday in a news release.
“Miranda brings a deep understanding of Missouri’s First Congressional District and decades of leadership experience — particularly in serving youth in our community.
“Aside from her professional pedigree, she is a deeply empathetic, caring, and thoughtful person who leads through service,” Bush said. “I am confident she will develop a constituent services program that upholds our mission of doing the absolute most for those who have the very least.”
Walker Jones most recently served as the interim chief operations officer and vice president of Youth, Family and Clinical Services for Better Family Life, according to Bush’s news release. She has more than20 years of experience working with at-risk youth and non-profit organizations.
“I am so excited to join Congresswoman-elect Bush’s team as district director,” Walker Jones said in the release.
“Over my 20 years of working with youth, both at Better Family Life and through the Jennings School District Board of Directors, I have found no greater joy than in working to build a St. Louis in which our children will thrive. I am grateful to the Better Family Life team for 16 incredible years. You will always be family.”
Walker Jones worked for the St. Louis Rams in 2004, and several other companies as a freelance publicist and special events manager. The release stated she is one of the few women in the country who has earned a Super Bowl ring.
She has been a board director for the Jennings School District for 16 years and has served as a councilwoman in Ward 1 since 2015 for the city of Jennings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.