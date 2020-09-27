My sister and I had a playdate with Kymberly Smith when we were all quite small. I remember Kymberly driving a big wheel, playing hard with her father right behind her. He was patient and gentle with her. They were pals.
I saw them many years later in New York at a film reception or some sort of Black literati affair and was struck by the fact that they still seemed sympatico – relaxed with one another. They were joking around and having fun in each other’s company.
Most women I know from our generation grew up feeling as if they lived on a completely different planet from their fathers. It seemed different with Kymberly and Wayman. They were fellow travelers.
‘The family will hold a private funeral service for Attorney Wayman F. Smith III on Monday, September 28, 2020.
Unfortunately, because of Covid-19, this service cannot be open to the public. You are however, welcome to view live-streaming of this service through this link: A Celebration of Life for Wayman F. Smith III. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m.’
In lieu of flowers, please send bereavement donations to: The Wayman F. Smith III Scholarship Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization (IRS Tax I.D./EIN: 43-6864098) as follows:
The Wayman F. Smith III Scholarship Foundation c/o Managing Trustee, 1754 Meadow Trail, Annapolis, MD 21401
PayPal Link: paypal.me/WFS3Scholarship, PayPal ID: YHL54PRJHHUFG, WFS3ScholarshipFoundation@gmail.com
