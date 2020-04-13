The St. Louis region is still on the steep part of the COVID-19 curve, said Dr. Alex Garza, chief medical officer of SSM Health.
“There’s no question that the virus is still going to hit this area and hard,” Garza said. “How hard depends on what we do as a community. It’s easy to get frustrated and want to gather in larger groups, especially with the warmer weather. However, I can’t stress enough that we are reaching a critical time and we can’t let up.”
Garza is the incident commander for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. The task force includes four major health care systems: BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St Luke’s Hospital.
Every day, Garza gives a briefing on the task force’s COVID-19 statistics that represent 2.8 million people for an area that encompasses surrounding counties in Missouri and Illinois in the larger St. Louis region.
Garza reported on April 13 that there were 634 people currently hospitalized in the St. Louis region. Of those, 189 were in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 160 were on ventilators.
Hospitalizations are up a little from April 12, when the task force reported that 607 people were hospitalized. On April 11, there were 592 hospitalized. However, the ICU numbers were down. There were 211 ICU patients on April 12, but 162 people on ventilators.
Garza anticipated that the region will see its peak in COVID-19 cases in two to three weeks — where anywhere from 1,300 to 3,000 people could be hospitalized at any one time. At the peak, about 80,000 of the region’s 2.8 million people could be infected with the virus — though about 30 percent will be asymptomatic.
However, had the region not taken stay-at-home and other preventative measures weeks ago, “we would have been in a much more difficult situation than we are now,” Garza said.
During the April 11 briefing, Garza reflected on conversations he’d had with some of the frontline medical workers.
“What I saw and heard was truly surprising,” Garza said. “I was told that people were requesting to work on dedicated COVID units. When I asked the staff why they wanted to work on COVID units, they told me different things. Some said ‘This is what we do, this is what I went into healthcare for, and this is where I’m needed most.’ It was an inspiring experience.”
Garza also said that the task force now has a liaison officer who is working with five Missouri emergency operations centers: St. Charles, City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, Franklin County, Jefferson county.
Mental health tips
During the April 11 briefing, Garza invited a mental health expert, Dr. Timothy Bono, to give tips on mentally dealing with the pandemic. Bono is the assistant dean in the College of Arts & Sciences and lecturer in psychological & brain sciences at Washington University.
Bono gave tips on three positive “behaviors” and two mindsets.
The three behaviors were restoring a sense of autonomy, working towards goals, and finding a sense of relatedness.
“It can feel like things are spiraling out of control,” Bono said. “It becomes important to focus on things that are in our control.”
These things include getting exercise regularly, cooking favorite meals, watching favorite shows, or expressing gratitude for the things that are going well in our lives and communities, Bono said.
Second, it’s helpful to work towards goals that give people a sense of accomplishment — no matter how small. That can be eating a healthy breakfast or making the bed everyday.
“Even a small goal can motivate us to accomplish larger goals later in the day,” he said.
And third, maintaining relationships is one of the most important ways to maintain mental health at any time but especially during a crisis.
The two mindsets are to give yourself permission to be human and to take one day at a time.
“Allow yourself to feel whatever you are feeling,” Bono said. “There will be days we are not able to make enough progress towards our goals. It’s important to practice self compassion.”
