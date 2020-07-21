For the first time since May 2, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force has recorded more than 40 COVID-positive hospital admissions on one given day.
The task force hospitals, comprising all four major health systems in the St. Louis metropolitan area, reported 41 admissions on Saturday. (Originally on Monday, the task force reported 38 admissions, due to a delay in the reporting of testing results.)
This sobering milestone for the St. Louis area means the virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid rate throughout our community, according to a statement from the task force issued Tuesday, July 21. Not only are more people catching the virus and spreading it to others, but they’re now impacting the vulnerable in the community, meaning more medical intervention is needed, it stated.
“We don’t want to get back to where we were in April when we were concerned about the availability of hospital beds and ventilators,” said Dr. Alexander Garza, incident commander for the task force.
The only way to protect the vulnerable, prevent hospitalizations and potentially deaths is to keep transmission low, he said.
“And the only way to keep transmission low is for everyone in the community to do their part,” Garza said. “We all need to wear masks out in public, regardless of whether it is mandated or not, we all need to practice social distancing and good hygiene, and not participate in mass gatherings, both formal and informal. All of these things decrease transmission. It is really that simple. Only by decreasing transmission can we increase our freedoms to do the things we want to do. We can’t have it both ways.”
On July 20, Garza showed a model predicting where the region’s hospitalizations could be heading. The region is now trending towards the “upper limit” trend line, which shows a stark increase in hospitalizations by the middle of August — that could surpass the region’s peak in mid-April.
“This curve will be impossible to bend back in a positive direction without decisive action by the community or less palatably, by elected officials,” Garza said. “I am not concerned about the numbers I see today, I am worried about where they are going tomorrow, next week, and the beginning of the school year.”
The task force includes SSM Health, BJC HealthCare, Mercy and St. Luke’s Hospital. These systems represent 2.8 million people for an area that includes surrounding counties in Missouri and Illinois.
On July 20, new hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased — from 35 yesterday to 38 today. It’s “very concerning” that we are getting close to 40 new hospital patients a day, Garza said.
Inpatients who have tested positive increased — from 238 yesterday to 260 today. Inpatient awaiting test results increased — from 132 yesterday to 176 today. Combined that’s 436 people in the hospitals who have either tested positive or are awaiting test results — the highest it’s been since mid-May.
The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased — from 55 yesterday to 58 today. The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased — from 27 yesterday to 31 today.
Across the system hospitals, 20 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 3,429.
On July 21, the task force reported that new hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 41 yesterday to 35 today. (These numbers have been updated to reflect the true number of daily admissions. There was a delay in reporting some test results leading to the increase in reported hospital admissions.)
The task force uses a “seven-day moving average” to look at new hospital admissions because it shows the overall trend. On July 21, Garza said the average is 36, which is the highest that it’s been since the beginning of May. On July 8, it was 21.
The seven-day average for people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 has also increased to 234. That number was 145 on July 3, and 139 on July 1.
However this doesn’t include the number of inpatients who are waiting for test results.
Inpatients who have tested positive decreased – from 260 yesterday to 250 today. Inpatient awaiting test results also decreased – from 176 yesterday to 152 today.
Combined that’s 402 people in the hospitals who have either tested positive or are awaiting test results — the highest it’s been since May.
The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 58 yesterday to 55 today. The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 31 yesterday to 29 today.
Across the system hospitals, 41 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 3,470.
These numbers have been updated to reflect the true number of daily admissions. There was a delay in reporting some test results leading to the increase in reported hospital admissions. This, in turn, affected the seven-day moving average of admissions.
“Simple acts now, like wearing a mask, will prevent dramatic acts, like shelter in place, in the future, and allow us to play sports, go to school and other things we want to do,” Garza said. “It is up to us.”
