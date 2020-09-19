“My mother told me to be a lady,” wrote Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “And for her, that meant be your own person, be independent.”
My late mother Laura raised me the same way.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an American icon of historic stature and integrity. For years, she has been at the forefront of protecting many of the rights we hold most dear.
Her death makes it more evident and more important than ever that we must organize our communities at unprecedented levels to defeat Donald Trump and ensure that he does not get to appoint another justice to the United States Supreme Court.
Planned Parenthood has, at times throughout my life, been my only option for quality and affordable health care. I fear for myself and women like me.
My son is a Black man in America. His rights shouldn’t be up for grabs every few years at the U.S. Supreme Court, yet it seems that they are. I fear for him and children like him.
My mother died of cancer. At the time, people could be turned away or denied healthcare coverage for having pre-existing conditions. I fear for people like her.
A campaign staffer of mine and some of my closest friends are LGBT+. I fear for them and people who love without regard for judgement and live their lives freely and openly.
We live in a nation where the death of one woman can dramatically shape the way that people go about their day-to-day lives. That shouldn’t be the case. We should provide a quality of life to our citizens that operates without regard to who sits on the Bench.
With the dramatic balance of the court now hinging on U.S. Senate elections throughout the country and the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, I am asking you to get involved. We have to fight for our future. It’s time to channel our frustration, angst and fear into action.
Help us get folks registered and learn about the best way to vote, sign-up for our Operation Voter Turnout efforts. There is so much more at stake in this election than even just yesterday. We must fight with our entire beings between now and November 3 to make sure that we are victorious and can begin to turn the page on this disastrous presidency.
My thoughts and prayers are with Justice Ginsburg’s family tonight. I am also thinking about all those in fear. Know that I get up every day and fight for you, and I will continue to do so. The fight continues, and I am in it with you.
Sign up for Operation Voter Turnout at https://tinyurl.com/op-turnout.
