Webster University Chancellor Elizabeth Stroble and Chief Diversity Officer Vincent C. Flewellen award 10 new Donald M. Suggs Scholars during the St. Louis American Foundation's 33rd Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship and Awards Premiere Virtual Gala Weekend (Oct. 16-17). The scholarship recipients are Bolanle Akinyemi, Macheala Brock, Jessica Echols, Julliette Ferch, Khalisah Habeebullah, Joi Johnson, Dashauna Mairidith, Jalalah Muhammad, Khyree Plair and Naba Yasir.