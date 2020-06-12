Webster University’s banner that declared “Black Lives Matter!” was reported stolen Thursday night. The banner, which was installed in front of the University’s Luhr Building on its Webster Groves campus on Sunday, was noticed missing by an employee of the University’s Department of Public Safety at 11 p.m. Thursday while on a routine campus patrol.
A police report has been filed with the Webster Groves Police Department.
“We are dismayed that someone felt it necessary to remove the sign, but this senseless act only underlines the need for us to work together to end systemic racism, inequity, and injustice and builds upon our shared commitments to statements and actions toward those goals. We still stand by the message on the sign - Black Lives Matter,” said Webster President Julian Z. Schuster. “We will certainly replace the sign as our fight to end racism and discrimination of any kind continues.”
The banner said, “Webster University stands for racial equality and justice – Black Lives Matter!” It was raised on Sunday, June 7, 2020, less than one day after University leadership issued a statement to all students, faculty and staff that condemned police violence against the African American community and stating it unequivocally declares Black Lives Matter.
The banner was last seen on campus at 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the report filed with the police department. One hour later, it was missing. The thieves cut all the ties that were securing the sign but left the support poles behind.
Anyone with information about who may have taken the banner is encouraged to call the Webster Groves Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.