“It is highly unfortunate, and potentially dangerous, that local public health policies enacted in recent days have come under criticism and attack. We call upon our community leaders and elected officials to yield to the medical opinions of our public health experts that are intended to keep us safe.”
—St. Louis Metropolitan Medical Society
While the delta variant of the COVID virus disproportionately ravages North County, we see little expression of outrage to what is a classic example of a political hack-directed action at the St. Louis County Council. Where are the Black leaders in St. Louis County who are entrusted with championing the public welfare?
Where are the Black elected officials who are not a part of the repugnant political cabal on the council that has shown no real concern about the spread of the delta variant that is more intense in North County? Where are the Black physicians, clergy, activists, civil rights leaders, social service agency leaders and other community leaders who we trust to advocate on behalf of the Black community? Why have we not heard more from them about the shenanigans going on at St. Louis County Council meetings?
The two Black Democratic members on the council have shown that they are willing to continue to align themselves with their Republican colleagues who spew their reprehensible, self-serving political views that ignore the plight of the people most impacted—the residents of North County.
Why are these two Black council members so anxious to mouth the talking points of these mask opponents? Republican state legislators across the country, including Missouri, have banned local governments from implementing mask requirements. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order prohibiting mask mandates—while his state, like Missouri, sees its rates of hospitalizations surge past the high levels of 2020. Still, it does make one wonder if these St. Louis County Republican partisan hacks, who are part of a political apparatus, have intentions that are more aligned to gaining political power rather than their personal convictions.
Let’s ignore the moral bankruptcy of these reprehensible politicians. They have shown that they have little or no interest in protecting Black lives. But we do wonder—what leads Council Chair (1st District) Rita Heard Days and Councilwoman (4th District) Shalonda D. Webb to join them in a policy that exacerbates the suffering of their constituents? Neither of these women is a medical professional and it would be reassuring if they would speak about who they rely on among health care and medical experts to reach their conclusions about how to best address the surge in coronavirus cases caused by the delta variant. There is no dispute about the preference for vaccination, but until more people are vaccinated, mask mandates have been shown to have value in limiting the spread of this highly contagious virus.
The public needs to know why they act and vote as they do about these anti-mask edicts. Why do they pander to their Republican colleagues and that group’s life-threatening antics and political agenda? There is a difference between the behavior of a Black elected official and a politician who is Black. Black leaders in North County St. Louis should demand accountability from these Black elected officials for their actions that seem anathema to the best interests of the people in North County. They should be asked to help us understand why they have apparently placed their own political priorities above the wellbeing of the people who elected them.
