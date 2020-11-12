CareSTL Health continues its COVID-19 community testing. Tomorrow (Friday, Nov. 13) they will be at St. Luke AME Church to administer drive-through free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. St. Luke is located at 9634 Meeks Blvd. near Olivette (63132). No appointments are needed.
On Saturday, Nov. 14, CareSTL Health will be at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, located at 826 Union Blvd. in St. Louis (63108), from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Again, the COVID-19 tests are free, you stay in your vehicle, and no appointment is needed.
