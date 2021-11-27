Wiley Price

Wiley Price has been indelibly documenting and sharing Black St. Louis culture and stories for over 40 years.

 Photo by Richard Reilly

Veteran St. Louis American photographer Wiley Price, has been named a "2021 Media Person of the Year" by the St. Louis Press Club, an association "For those who make, cover and consume news." 

Wiley Price is a member of the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame was inducted into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame in 2019.

