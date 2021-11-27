Veteran St. Louis American photographer Wiley Price, has been named a "2021 Media Person of the Year" by the St. Louis Press Club, an association "For those who make, cover and consume news."
Wiley Price is a member of the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame was inducted into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame in 2019.
