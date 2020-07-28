Willis Young was elected president of the Board of Directors of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School. He is the first Black person to lead the 13-person board.
He retired as assistant director of the school in July 2019 and worked there in several capacities over the last 20 years. He replaces Kim Durr, chief of staff in the Office of the Chancellor.
The mission of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School is to prepare students who are career- and college-ready upon graduation.
