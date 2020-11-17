He looks forward to serving all of America’s children
The Rev. Starsky Wilson is headed to Washington, D.C., after nine years as the president and CEO of the Deaconess Foundation in St. Louis. Wilson is heading east to take on the same roles at the Children’s Defense Fund.
During his tenure at Deaconess, Wilson has been recognized for his dedication to helping children beyond just the traditional 9-to-5 work, but really being on the ground, building tight-knit ties in the community.
“Deaconess has given me the opportunity to speak clearly about my own values and beliefs,” Wilson said. “I got to stand up for communities I believe in, and it really gave me the privilege to do that without the constraints of worrying about who’s finally supporting what.
“As an independent philanthropy, Deaconess has really been a powerful, helpful platform to be able to stand up for our community in the times we’re in now,” he said in an interview with The American.
Through Deaconess’ partnership with the Children’s Defense Fund, the organization sponsors a network of Freedom Schools. These Freedom Schools allow congregations to work on meeting the needs of children and advising faith-based advocacy.
As Wilson embarks on his journey of overseeing the leadership over CDF, replacing Civil Rights icon Marian Wright Edelman, he said he is looking forward to serving all of America’s children in various regions of the country with state and regional offices.
“I’m really pleased to be able to invest really deeply in the religious organizing and movement building work that CDF has been doing for almost 47 years.” Wilson said.
Positive energy and aura
Cheryl D.S. Walker, interim president and CEO of Deaconess, has known Wilson for years, and has worked with him in various capacities. The pair first met when Wilson was working at United Way more than a decade ago.
Walker said Wilson’s positive energy and aura stood out to her. Early in their working relationship, Walker said she knew Wilson was destined to do great things. She just wasn’t sure of what that would look like in the future.
Their paths crossed once again when Wilson worked with the Black Rep, where he served as director of institutional advancement from 2005-2007. Eventually, they both joined Deaconess’ Board of Trustees. When then-CEO, the Rev. Jerry Paul announced he was retiring, Wilson took over as CEO and president.
“Before Mike Brown was murdered ... the board had approved creating a fund to support more grassroots organizations, because previously we had supported organizations that had been around longer. ... but Starsky was like, ‘that's great and we can continue doing that, but let's also support those closer to the ground and do the work,” Walker said.
“In August (of 2014), Michael Brown was murdered. The platform was already in place for us to be able to supply money to organizations involved in the Black struggle for justice.
“The relationship continues ‘til this day,” Walker said. “The process was already in place, thanks to his leadership and his vision. It's been a positive journey that I think has enabled us to be ready where things have come, due to his vision and his ability. As a man of faith and as a preacher, and as a person of faith myself, I feel, of course it was the hand of God that helped him give those ideas so that we could be ready in the moment.”
Richard McClure worked with Wilson when the two served as co-chairs of the Ferguson Commission, a group of volunteers assembled by then-Missouri governor Jay Nixon. The group was assigned to analyze the racial and economic inequities in St. Louis after Brown was killed by a Ferguson police officer.
“Starsky has been such an incredible leader for our region. His leadership at the Ferguson Commission, the Deaconess Foundation, and so many other causes has been incredibly impactful for our region, for the cause of social justice and equity, he has called us all to a higher standard and for that we are deeply grateful.” McClure said.
While many have praised Wilson for his leadership, success, and progressive vision at Deaconess and elsewhere, he said he doesn’t believe he deserves all the credit. Instead, he gave credit to his staff members for their willingness to serve and maintain children at the forefront of the foundation’s core values.
“If you’re wondering whether this work is going to keep happening, how it will evolve, and those kinds of things, just know that it's not about Starsky, it's about this squad,” Wilson said.
“They’ve been down since day one. They’ve been making it happen for children and they’ll continue to do so. I ain’t worried, so y'all shouldn’t be worried. I’m glad that they were willing to come and join a team with me.”
Walker will begin her temporary position as president and CEO of Deaconess on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Wilson begins his duties next month at the CDF.
