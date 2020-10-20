As one of the oldest independent elementary schools in St. Louis, The Wilson School prides itself on the ability to reach each student, whether in-person or online. Our children thrive in an average class size of 18 students, with two full-time teachers in every grade level.
Wilson students benefit from the best classic and innovative instructional methods, along with a strong focus on character and social-emotional development alongside an accelerated curriculum.Graduates are prepared for and matriculate to the most competitive secondary schools in St. Louis, big and small.
For more information, call the Admissions Office at (314) 725-4999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.