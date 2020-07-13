A coalition of labor and social justice organizations is calling for a national workers strike to bring attention to racial injustice.
The Strike for Black Lives is set for Monday, July 20. In St. Louis, a noon rally is scheduled downtown at 1119 N. Tucker Blvd.
The event is supported by the Movement for Black Lives as well as several large unions including the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), Teamsters, United Farm Workers and the American Federation of Teachers.
“Together, we will withhold our most valuable asset -- our labor -- in support of dismantling racism and white supremacy to bring about fundamental changes in our society,” the coalition stated on its website.
Organizers are asking workers to walk off of their jobs at 12:00 p.m.. For those who are unable to do so, they are suggesting that people stop what they are doing at noon and take 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a police officer kneeled on George Floyd’s neck, to walk away from their job, take a knee or spend a moment of silence.
Citing the current climate as a time for transformation, organizers of the Strike for Black Lives are demanding justice for Black communities, political and legislative changes, the halt of corporate exploitation and the right for every worker to join a union.
For more information, go to www.j20strikeforblacklives.org.
